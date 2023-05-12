Listen to Ian Brown’s new horn-heavy track ‘Rules’

Ian Brown has shared a new horn-heavy track, ‘Rules’ – listen to it below.

‘Rules’ is Brown’s second song to be independently released since his 2019 LP ‘Ripples’. The track follows the singer’s 2020 controversial anti-lockdown protest single ‘Little Seed Big Tree’. It was quickly removed from all streaming platforms with Brown blaming censorship as the reason.

The new horn-laden single discusses how Brown refuses to stick to the status quo with the lyrics “I won’t follow their rules / I can’t follow their rules.” and “I make my own way for truth”, which serves as a nod to the many controversies the former Stone Roses frontman has had.

Last year, Brown played his his first UK headline tour in a decade, for which he was widely criticised for not employing a backing band. Instead, he performed by himself with a backing track, which fans referred to as “Ian Brown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes.”

Liam Gallagher came to his defense comparing Brown to Sid Vicious several days after the tour’s first stop in Leeds, tweeting: “Ian brown and sid vicious my way same thing long live punk.” The Oasis member also referred to Brown as “the king”.

Back in 2020, Ian Brown shared COVID pandemic-related conspiracy theories on Twitter. He used the social media platform as a way to voice his concerns that the pandemic was “planned and designed to make us digital slaves”. He also seemingly advocated for the anti-mask and anti-vaxx movements.

In other news, the former Stone Roses frontman is set to appear at Live At The Big Top 2023. Brown will headline the event on May 26 following a performance from Happy Mondays.