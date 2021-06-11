Listen to iDKHOW’s melodramatic new single ‘Mx. Sinister’

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me (also known by the shorthand iDKHOW) have released a theatrical new single, ‘Mx. Sinister’.

First played live in 2017, the track has become a cult favourite within iDKHOW’s fanbase (though frontman Dallon Weekes did once Tweet that it was his least favourite to perform).

Reminiscent of Weekes’ pre-iDKHOW project The Brobecks, it’s driven by a hypnotising synth lead and effects-drenched bass guitar, accented by ghostly vocal harmonies and understated stringwork.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Mx. Sinister’ below:

In a press release, Weekes details ‘Mx. Sinister’ as “a fictional story about misguided infatuation; the kind that can lead some to very dark places.” He noted that renaming the track ‘Mx. Sinister’ (as it was previously titled ‘Mr. Sinister’) was important to highlight the ambiguity of its character, as the story has a basis in toxic relationships that are prevalent in real life.

“There are countless books and films about this subject, but even when fictional, they still touch upon very real circumstances that real people actually experience,” he said. “So for that reason, I thought it was important to leave binary pronouns out of the song’s narrative and title. Really, it’s just a song about one individual’s very unhealthy obsession with another. They could be anybody.”

Released today (June 11), ‘Mx. Sinister’ comes as the first of four tracks to be released from iDKHOW’s ‘Razzmatazz B-Sides’ EP, due to land tomorrow (June 12) via Fearless as a 12-inch vinyl released exclusively for Record Store Day.

Advertisement

iDKHOW released ‘Razzmatazz’, their debut full-length effort, last October. It was supported by the singles ‘Lights Go Down’, ‘Razzmatazz’ and ‘Leave Me Alone’, as well as a unique online stress test.

The duo – which also features ex-Falling In Reverse drummer Ryan Seaman – are set to perform at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals this August. If all goes according to plan, they’ll bookend the appearance with two intimate headline shows, playing Glasgow’s SWG3 on Friday August 27, and London’s Forum on Tuesday 31.