Listen to Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney’s reimagining of the Velvet Underground’s ‘European Son’

Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney have shared their cover of the Velvet Underground‘s ‘European Son’ – you can listen to the track below.

The reimagining forms part of the upcoming tribute album ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico’, which is set for release on September 24.

“The Velvet Underground were rock and roll’s finest band. Iggy Pop remains rock and roll’s greatest singer,” Sweeney said in a statement about working on the track, which you can hear below.

“I am thrilled and humbled that the joyous experience of getting deeply nasty with Iggy on ‘European Son’ can be heard by lifelong VU fans and newcomers.”

Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger, Andrew Bird, Lucius, Kurt Vile & The Violators, St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett, Thurston Moore, Bobby Gillespie, King Princess, Courtney Barnett and Fontaines D.C. have also contributed Velvet Underground covers for the tribute record.

You can see the tracklist for ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico’ below.

‘Sunday Morning’ – Michael Stipe ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’ – Matt Berninger ‘Femme Fatale’ – Sharon Van Etten (w/ Angel Olsen on backing vocals) ‘Venus In Furs’ – Andrew Bird & Lucius ‘Run Run Run’ – Kurt Vile & The Violators ‘All Tomorrow’s Parties’ – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett ‘Heroin’ – Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie ‘There She Goes Again’ – King Princess ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ – Courtney Barnett ‘The Black Angel’s Death Song’ – Fontaines D.C. ‘European Son’ – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney

