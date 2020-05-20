Listen to Inhaler challenge their egos on new track ‘Falling In’

Inhaler have shared a new track called ‘Falling In’ – you can listen to it below.

The Dublin four-piece, fronted by Bono‘s son Elijah Hewson, released their last song ‘We Have To Move On’ back in January. Ahead of its arrival, the band featured in 2020’s NME 100, where they were described as going “straight for the throat (and the arenas)”.

Inhaler have now further previewed their forthcoming debut album with ‘Falling In’, which was debuted on BBC Radio 1 tonight (May 20) as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World.

The song deals with how the band are attempting to keep their egos in check as they enjoy growing success and popularity.

“I think being a young band on tour and seeing our music connect with audiences from different parts of the world has opened our eyes to the excitement and exhilaration of life, and being up on stage and feeling wanted and loved can be a very powerful drug,” Hewson explained.

“We are just beginning to encounter our own egos and becoming aware that allowing it to be in charge of who you are can be your downfall. You can cut yourself on its sharp edges and bleed to death if you’re not careful.”

The singer added that Inhaler “want to meet our egos head-on, shake their hands and give them a hug”.

“We are not afraid of them… we know we need each other. Your ego can be your friend, but you need your mates to make sure it doesn’t boss you around.”

As for their debut LP, Hewson told Mac that the ongoing lockdown has given them “time to focus on the album”.