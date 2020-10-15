Listen to Inhaler’s anthemic new single ‘When It Breaks’

Inhaler have shared a brand new single – listen to ‘When It Breaks’ below.

The track was written and recorded this summer during the period of coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

“We wrote ‘When It Breaks’ in the last couple of months,” the band wrote of the new song. “Over lockdown we were floating around the instrumental demo, it was dark but also pretty hopeful sounding. When we went back to the studio over the summer and really got to put our heads together again, we felt like we had to write something about what was going on and how we felt about it.

Advertisement

“Coming off tour into lockdown was a huge adjustment for us after we had just got used to life on tour. At first, it was a welcome break but pretty soon we were dying to get back to any festival or any gig where we could get our fix! The lyrics and the music communicate the anxiousness of how we were all feeling and still are now a couple months later.”

They added: “It’s definitely the most politically driven song we’ve released so far. It’s our interpretation of this strange and imperfect world we’ve come to live in. Things are gonna change and we are gonna be there when they do.”

Earlier this year, Inhaler shared a cover of Mazzy Star’s dream pop classic ‘Fade Into You’. The cover followed the band previewing their forthcoming debut album with single ‘Falling In’ back in May, a song written about keeping the band’s egos in check.