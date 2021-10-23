Listen to Insane Clown Posse’s eerie new track ‘Wretched’

Insane Clown Posse have shared a brand new track just in time for Halloween – you can listen to ‘Wretched’ below.

The eerie anthem is taken from the Detroit duo’s upcoming new album ‘Yum Yum Bedlam’, which is set to arrive on October 31 via their own Psychopathic Records. It’s their first since 2019’s ‘Fearless Fred Fury’, and follows recent EPs: ‘You Produce (ICP’s House Party Peep Show)’ and ‘Yum Yum’s Lure’.

Violent J opens the track: “(I’m wretched) A beast not meant for eyes to see/ (I’m wretched) Born six hundred sixty-six AD/ (I’m wretched) The church I left it smoky, blazed, and charred/ (I’m wretched) All them folks cremated, disregard.”

He continues: “(I’m wretched) Blood soaked and nude outside I dance and scream/ (I’m wretched) Dead body floatin’ down the bloody stream/ (I’m wretched) Preacher cried, fell on his knees to pray/ (I’m wretched) Each eyеball melted, leakin’ down his facе.”

Speaking about the track with Rolling Stone, Violent J said: “I was inspired to write ‘Wretched’, because, put it this way, There’s Hollywood insanity, like the Riddler, where it’s almost cool, or Hannibal Lecter, or Michael Myers. And then there’s the type of insanity that’s so nasty it ain’t cool at all. And that’s ‘Wretched'”

Earlier this year, ICP announced plans to embark on a farewell tour in 2022 due to Violent J’s health issues. They shared the news with fans at their annual Gathering Of The Juggalos, which took place in Ohio back in August.

Meanwhile, the duo have recently had two songs go viral on TikTok, with plays in the millions.

The songs, ‘Chop Chop Slide’ and ‘In My Room’ have been used on TikTok and combined, they now have views approaching two million.