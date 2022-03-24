Listen to Jack Antonoff remix Spoon’s ‘Wild’

Spoon have shared a new remix EP containing three alternate versions of their song ‘Wild’, including a remix by Jack Antonoff.

Antonoff co-wrote the original song, which appeared on latest Spoon album ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’. His new rendition of ‘Wild’ is a little cleaner than the version that appears on the album, featuring Antonoff’s crisp pop production throughout.

Antonoff’s remix is included along with a dub rework courtesy of reggae legend Dennis Bovell, and a “trashy” version that turns up the fuzz. Listen to all three versions, along with the original, below:

Spoon released ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’ last month after previewing it with ‘Wild’ along with ‘The Hardest Cut’ and ‘My Babe’. It marked the indie rock veterans’ 10th album, following on from 2017’s ‘Hot Thoughts’.

Speaking to NME about the new album last year, frontman Britt Daniel discussed the rawer approach taken to the record, which was conceived while on the road touring behind ‘Hot Thoughts’.

“While we were out there, we kept discovering that we were playing the songs from the last album better on the road than they were on the record,” Daniel said. “So the idea was to take that energy that you get from playing songs live and being on the road and hashing out the songs, using that energy first.

“You’re not starting with a demo and building on it; you’re actually getting in a room and experiencing that sound together and working from there. You’re not figuring out the song as you record it. You figure it out, then you record it. That was a big part of it.”

Last month, Antonoff won the Songwriter Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. He’ll be playing Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London this June with Bleachers for their first show in the city in nearly five years.