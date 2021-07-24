Listen to Jake Bugg’s comforting new single, ‘Downtown’

Jake Bugg has released a new single called ‘Downtown’ – you can listen to it below.

The tenderhearted track is the latest preview from the Nottingham singer-songwriter’s upcoming fifth studio album, ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’, due out August 20 via RCA Records.

Following recent singles ‘All I Need’ and ‘Lost’, ‘Downtown’ – which is produced by Jamie Hartman – hears Bugg deliver a beautiful, piano-led acoustic performance.

The song’s mesmerising lyrics offer comfort and a promise that the person he’s singing to will never be left alone. “Held deep/ In a poisonous mind/ Help you find the words/ Live and I’ll help you learn,” Bugg sings on the second verse.

On the chorus, he adds: “Follow me now, follow me now/ And follow me down, follow me downtown/ Summer nights we’d go/ Summer nights we’d go raving/ You’ll never be alone/ You’ll never be alone.”

You can listen to ‘Downtown’ below:

Speaking about the creation of the song, Bugg said: “Usually, the initial spark of an idea comes from me. And when it doesn’t, it sometimes loses my attention. Because there were a lot of moving parts and chords, it was almost like a puzzle. I never approached a song like that before.”

In addition to the song itself, Bugg shared an accompanying live session video which you can watch below.

‘Downtown’ arrives ahead of Bugg’s set at this weekend’s Standon Calling festival (July 25). He will also hit the road in the UK and Ireland in spring 2022 in support of ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ – you can see his upcoming tour dates below.

March 2022

14 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

15 – Leeds, O2 Academy

17 – Hull, Bonus Arena

18 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

19 – Sheffield, Octagon Centre

21 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

23 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

24 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

25 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

27 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

28 – Norwich, UEA

30 – Nottingham, Rock City

31 – Cardiff, The Great Hall

April 2022

1 – Bristol, O2 Academy

3 – Oxford, O2 Academy

4 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

5 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

You can get tickets here.

Bugg also recently revealed that he is currently writing music for a film about the Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho. A documentary on the 2002 World Cup winner is in the works by the filmmakers Andrew and Stuart Douglas, who have worked on some of Bugg’s music videos in the past.