Listen to Jake Bugg’s new track ‘Saviours Of The City’

Jake Bugg has shared a new track – listen to ‘Saviours Of The City’ below.

The new music is the singer’s first to be released in 2020.

“I wrote this last year with my mate Robert (ONR). It’s a song I didn’t envisage releasing

this early, but it seems to resonate with what’s going on right now and makes sense of it

for me in some ways,” Bugg says of the new song. Listen to it below.

At the end of last year, Bugg shared new country blues song ‘Kiss Like The Sun’, his first since signing a new record deal with RCA.

Before the coronavirus halted live shows in the UK, Bugg played a handful of warm-up shows ahead of the release of his new as-yet-untitled album, including a London gig at the Roundhouse.

The new record is set to arrive this year, and will follow 2017’s ‘Hearts That Strain’. In a review of the album upon its release, NME wrote: “Bugg started as an heir apparent to the Gallagher brothers, but on MOR-country ballads like ‘This Time’ or ‘Bigger Lover’ he sounds more like an over-earnest James-Blunt- in-waiting.

It’s hard to see where Bugg goes from here: he’s either a man still in search of a niche or, more worryingly, locked into the wrong one.

Earlier this year, Bugg collaborated with dance duo Camelphat on their hit ‘Be Someone’.