Listen to James Blake’s new dreamlike one-hour soundscape, ‘Wind Down’

James Blake has shared a new one-hour composition, ‘Wind Down’ – you can hear the new track below.

The new “soundscape” has been created by Blake in collaboration with the adaptive sound wellness app Endel – who have previously collaborated with Grimes – with the aim of helping their users “move gently towards a good night’s rest”.

‘Wind Down’, which is available on Endel’s range of apps, joins the company’s growing range of sleep and relaxation experiences, which combine Endel’s “signature elegant visuals and sounds with evidence-based insights on what prepares us for a better night’s rest”.

“In approximately two hours, Wind Down traces an arc from wakefulness to sleep based on scientific input from SleepScore Labs, which partnered with Endel on this project,” a press release adds.

“Wind Down lets me explore the more ambient side of my music and create a project to support people in a new way,” Blake said in a statement about ‘Wind Down’, which you can hear above.

“It’s mesmerising to hear how my music blends with the science-based sounds of Endel’s AI and I think we’ve invented something not just beautiful or even meaningful, but truly practical.”

Blake, who recently collaborated with Monica Martin for a new rendition of the latter’s track ‘Go Easy, Kid’, will tour in the UK and Europe in April and May. You can see his upcoming live dates below and find tickets here.

April

28 – Pryzm, Kingston Upon Thames

30 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

May

1 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

3 – Zoom, Frankfurt

4 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

6 – KB Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark

7 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

9 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

11 – TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

12 – TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

13 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

15 – O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield

17 – Alexandra Palace, London