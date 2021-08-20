Listen to James Blake’s new single ‘Life Is Not The Same’

James Blake has shared his latest new song, ‘Life Is Not The Same’ – you can hear the track below.

The song is taken from the London musician’s upcoming new album ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’, which is set for release on September 10 via Polydor Records.

‘Life Is Not The Same’ is the second preview of the new LP, following the arrival of lead single ‘Say What You Will’ last month.

Blake’s new song, which you can hear below, has been co-produced and co-written by the duo Take A Daytrip, who are known for their work on such songs as Sheck Wes’ ‘Mo Bamba’, Lil Nas X‘s ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’ and Travis Scott and Kid Cudi‘s ‘The Scotts’.

‘Friends That Break Your Heart’ is set to feature guest appearances from SZA, JID, SwaVay and Monica Martin.

The album will follow on from Blake’s ‘Covers’ EP, which featured renditions of tracks by the likes of Frank Ocean, Billie Eilish and Joy Division.

“One of the things keeping me going mentally throughout lockdown has been the requests from fans for different covers and performing them on Instagram,” Blake said of the EP upon its release in December.

“It’s been a joy to discover new music and new ways of playing songs I’ve already heard.”