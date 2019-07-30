Listen to ‘James Bond’, the new single from Iggy Pop

She wants to be your James Bond...

Iggy Pop has returned with ‘James Bond’, the first release from his upcoming eighteenth solo album.

The rock legend’s latest effort comes straight from the forthcoming ‘Free’ and opens with a slinking bass line before his unmistakable vocals kick in.

“She wants to be your James Bond. Well it’s not for a price, and it’s not to be nice. She wants to be your James Bond,” he sings on the new track.

For the most part, the rest of the track sees Iggy repeating the titular phrase, while backed by a simple drum beat and a laid-back guitar line.

‘Free’ will come out on September 6 via Loma Vista/Caroline International, and is his first since 2016’s ‘Post Pop Depression’.

“This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice…” Iggy previously said of the record.

“By the end of the tours following Post Pop Depression, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long. But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free.

“I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.”

Iggy Pop played Mad Cool in Madrid earlier this month, a set that – as NME‘s review stated– sees him remain “the most thrilling performer”.

“After an hour of hopping around in the searing heat, the 72-year-old struts off stage, battered and bruised like a fighter who’s just won the big prize. Rock’n’roll’s great survivor marches on….”