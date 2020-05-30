Jamie xx has shared a new quarantine collaboration with Jockstrap and Black Country, New Road member Georgia Ellery.

The new two-hour live session was recorded while the pair were quarantining together. It’s been shared as part of BBC Radio 3’s Late Junction show.

Listen to the new two-hour Late Junction mix in full here.

Advertisement

Last month, Jamie xx released new song ‘Idontknow’, his first new solo material in half a decade (his debut album ‘In Colour’ came out in 2015).

Since the arrival of ‘In Colour’, Jamie’s band The xx released their third record ‘I See You’. Earlier this year, the trio hinted that new music could be arriving soon.

Jamie recently shared a new NTS Radio session in collaboration with The Avalanches. The collaboration came about after the DJ pair were meant to perform together for a one-off climate change benefit concert in Sydney back in March called ‘No Coal Zone’, but the event was postponed due to accelerating coronavirus concerns.

The London-based DJ called the new radio set “[an] actual dream come true” on his Instagram page upon its release.

Advertisement

Jockstrap, meanwhile, will release their new EP ‘Wicked City’ via Warp on June 5.