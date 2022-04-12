Listen to Jamie xx’s anthemic new song ‘Let’s Do It Again’

Jamie xx has shared a new single today (April 12) – check out ‘Let’s Do It Again’ below.

The track is Jamie xx’s first new music in two years and is described as “the first glimpse of what’s to come over the next year from the London artist and DJ.”

The song had previously appeared at festival sets around the world last year and has since been refined by Jamie xx in the studio.

It’s said to be about “tension, drama and catharsis” and “an anthemic, joyous call to arms.”

Check out the new track here:

The musician, who first teased the track over the weekend, is now working on the follow up to his Grammy nominated album, ‘In Colour’.

Recently, Jamie xx has also produced his bandmate Oliver Sim‘s first two solo singles, ‘Romance With A Memory‘ and ‘Fruit‘.

The xx’s most recent studio album, ‘I See You’, came out in January 2017. Back in December, the band shared video footage of themselves working together in what appeared to be a rehearsal or recording space.

Last month, the xx announced details of a new monthly show on Apple Music 1, Interludes Radio.

The London trio will each present their own separate instalment of the series, which kicked off with Sim’s edition on March 10 at 2pm GMT. Subsequent editions will be hosted by Jamie xx (April 12) and Madley-Croft.

“We’ll be taking turns to host each episode and get into the things that inspire us individually,” The xx said in a joint statement. “An hour of music, guests and sneak peeks of what we’re all up to on our own and together.”

You can tune into Interludes Radio live for free on Apple Music 1, and listen back on-demand with an Apple Music subscription.

Jamie xx will appear at a number of festivals this summer including Coachella, Primavera and Parklife. You can see his full list of appearances here.