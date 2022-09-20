NewsMusic News

Listen to Jamie xx’s new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’

The track was "created with Notting Hill Carnival in mind"

By Damian Jones
Jamie xx
Jamie XX performs at Way Out West on August 12, 2022 in Gothenburg, Sweden CREDIT: Julia Reinhart/WireImage

Jamie xx has shared his new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’ – listen below.

The track – teased yesterday (September 19) – is the follow-up to ‘Let’s Do It Again’, which was released in April.

Speaking about the track, Jamie xx said: “I started making it at a time when we weren’t sure when we were going to be able to do stuff. I was looking forward to the day when I could get back to what I love. It was one of those ones that happens quite instantly and that’s kind of rare for me these days. It happened within almost a day.”

According to a press release the song was also “created with Notting Hill Carnival in mind, inspired by the energy of the parties and soundsystems Jamie experienced there since first attending as a teenager”.

Last month, Jamie xx shared his new remix of Oliver Sim‘s ‘GMT’. The original track – released in July – features on Sim’s debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’, which has been produced by his fellow The xx bandmate.

The two artists have worked together a number of times outside of the band. Earlier this year Jamie produced Sim‘s first two solo singles: ‘Romance With A Memory‘ and ‘Fruit‘.

In a four-star review of ‘Hideous Bastard’, NME said: “Before teaming up with Jamie xx on ‘Romance With A Memory’, Sim had no intention of making a solo album. Thank goodness his friend persuaded him or we’d be robbed of this utterly majestic and magnificent record.”

