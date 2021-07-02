Janelle Monaé has shared a brand new track – listen to ‘Stronger’ below.

The new song is taken from the soundtrack to new Netflix show We The People, which has been produced by Barack and Michelle Obama.

The show launches on the streaming service on Sunday (July 4), and sees musicians including Monaé, H.E.R. and Adam Lambert teaching fans about civil rights movements.

Each episode of the 10-part series will come with its own original song and animated short.

Watch the We The People trailer and listen to Janelle Monaé’s ‘Stronger’ below.

Since the release of her last studio album, ‘Dirty Computer’, in 2018, Monaé has shared a smattering of new material as well as appeared in a number of film roles.

Back in September 2020, the singer released her first new music in two years with ‘Turntables’, a song featured on a forthcoming documentary about voter suppression.

In her acting career, meanwhile, Monáe, starred in a new film called Antebellum, a thriller produced by the brains behind the Jordan Peele films Get Out and Us.

The singer also starred in series two of the Amazon Prime Video series Homecoming, which was released earlier this year.

Her next big film role is set to come in Rian Johnson’s sequel to whodunit Knives Out. A sequel to Johnson’s original 2019 film, which was a massive box office success, earning $311.4 million (£226 million) on a $40 million (£29 million) budget, was officially announced back in February 2020, before the news that streaming giant Netflix had acquired the rights to the next two Knives Out films in a deal reportedly worth $450million (£327million).

Monae will join Daniel Craig, who is set to reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc in the upcoming sequel.