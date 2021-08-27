Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s dreamy new song, ‘Glider’

Japanese Breakfast shared a dreamy new song yesterday (August 26) Calle ‘Glider’ – listen to it below.

The musician, real name Michelle Zauner, has written the song for her upcoming video game soundtrack, Sable.

In a statement, Zauner said film score legends Alan Menken and Joe Hisaishi were two of her biggest inspirations when creating the soundtrack.

Zauner added: “I was so lucky Daniel Fineberg and Gregorios Kythreotis from Shedworks invited me onto this game so early on.

“I was immediately captivated by the world they’d built, a desert planet filled with mysterious natural and architectural wonders, and the story they’d imagined, one of a young girl coming of age through exploration. It was important to me that each biome in this world felt unique.” Check out the new song here:

Back in June, Zauner shared the first song from the soundtrack, ‘Better The Mask’.

Describing the song, NME said: “the new cut is a stirring, operatic slow-burner with soaring strings and a bright grand piano lead. It’s a fitting sonic accompaniment to the themes present in Sable.”

The video game is described on the Xbox storefront as “a coming-of-age tale of discovery through exploration across a strikingly rendered open world desert”.

Developed by Shedworks and published by Raw Fury, Sable will be available to download September 23 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It features an entirely original soundtrack written and performed by Zauner, who in an interview with Uproxx confirmed only three of its tracks feature lyrics.

“It’s definitely a different vibe,” Zauner told the publication. “You have to approach it from a place that’s not necessarily personal to you. It has to be this kind of universal feeling and it has to feel like it lives within the game.”