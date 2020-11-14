Listen to Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis’ debut single ‘He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It’

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis have shared their debut single ‘He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It’ – you can listen to it below.

The iconic hitmakers, best known for working with the likes of Janet Jackson, Usher and Prince, announced last month that they will be releasing their first ever album as artists though a new deal with BMG.

The pair, who are also former members of The Time and are widely considered architects of the “Minneapolis Sound,” popularised by Prince in the late ’70s and early ’80s, have now released their first single featuring Babyface.

Shared yesterday (November 13), the smooth R&B track hears Babyface croon about how the beau of his romantic interest doesn’t understand her like he does.

On the chorus, he sings: “He don’t know nothin’ ’bout it/ ‘Bout time you found a man, yeah

He just beaten’ ’round it, yeah/ Girl he don’t understand/ What you go through, he ain’t go a clue/ What love really mеans to you/ He don’t know nothin’ ’bout it/ He don’t know nothin’ ’bout it, yeah.”

Listen to ‘He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It’ below:

Speaking about the track, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis said: “This is one everybody’s been asking for but never thought they’d see. You know Kenny’s [Babyface] voice the second you hear it, and he blessed the track with an incredible performance. It’s been a long time in the making and we cannot wait for everybody to hear it.”

Babyface added: “Working with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis was a beautiful experience. We had a mutual respect for each other’s creativity…So the music came easy and the love just flowed… We could all use a little more of that today.”

The five-time Grammy Award-winning production duo have 16 Billboard Hot 100 Number Ones to their name and have received over 100 platinum certifications.

