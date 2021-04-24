Listen to JMSN’s shimmering new single ‘Rolling Stone’

JMSN has shared a new track called ‘Rolling Stone’ – you can listen to it below.

Written, produced, arranged and mixed by the indie-soul wunderkind himself, the gorgeous new single hears him channel a Prince-meets-Tame Impala type of vibe.

As the track builds, the Detroit musician’s high-pitched falsetto swims in and out of a shimmering, calmly psychedelic backdrop, laced with sharply defined layers of instrumentation.

“Ever since I been gone we’ve been driftin’ apart/ As time passes on, distance grows/ When I finally get home, we go back to the start/ See, I never meant to be a rolling stone,” JMSN sings, acknowledging his status as a musical nomad, even though it was never his intention.

He then transports listeners to a hypnotic space with the chorus: “Like a rolling stone/ I’m rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, rollin’/ Like a rolling stone.”

Listen to the new track below:

‘Rolling Stone’ follows the release of the musician’s impressive festive single, ‘Christmas Time Is Here’.

Shared back in November, JMSN’s Xmas track is a guitar-led number that lends itself to the same qualities that make John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ much more than just another Christmas song.

Proceeds from the song went to United We Dream, America’s largest immigrant youth-led network that fights for the justice and dignity of all immigrants.