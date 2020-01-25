Listen to John Dolmayan, Tom Morello and M Shadows cover ‘Street Spirit (Fade Out)’

System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows have teamed up for a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Street Spirit (Fade Out)’.

The single is taken from Dolmayan’s forthcoming ‘These Grey Men’ album, which features a variety of unlikely covers – including tracks by Eminem, Madonna, and Two Door Cinema Club.

“I love the morose, in-your-room-and-it’s-raining-outside, it’s cold, and your girlfriend dumped you feeling that this song always gave me,” the drummer told Rolling Stone about the decision to cover ‘Street Spirit (Fade Out)’.

“But when I listened to it, I’d be like, ‘I kinda wish the drums came in earlier,’ or, ‘How would [John] Bonham approach this song if this was a [Led] Zeppelin song?’ Because I’m such a fan of the song, I wanted to do a version of it in homage.” Watch the video below.

The album, due February 28, also features two songs with System Of A Down singer Serj Tankian, which will be the first music the pair have recorded together since Tankian’s 2007 solo album ‘Elect The Dead’.

‘These Grey Men’ tracklist:

1. Hung Up (Madonna cover)

2. Street Spirit (Fade Out) (Radiohead cover) (feat. M. Shadows and Tom Morello)

3. Beautiful Thieves (AFI cover)

4. Road To Nowhere (Talking Heads cover) (feat. Serj Tankian)

5. Rock Bottom (Eminem cover)

6. Runaway (Del Shannon cover)

7. Starman (David Bowie cover) (feat. Serj Tankian)

8. What You Know (Two Door Cinema Club cover)

Earlier this week (January 20), Radiohead launched their own ‘public library’ which will act as an online archive of the band’s vast material.

Fans can register to create their own library card and membership number which will allow them to access a curated and organised archive of the band’s BACK catalogue and a selection of artefacts associated with each album.

For the first time ever, listeners will be able to stream a number of previously unavailable rarities for the first time – including the band’s 1992 debut, the ‘Drill’ EP, ‘I Want None of This’ from the 2005 charity compilation ‘Help!: A Day in the Life’, and the 2011 ‘TKOL RMX 8’ remix EP.