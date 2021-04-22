Listen to John Grant’s twitchy new single ‘Rhetorical Figure’

John Grant has released a new single called ‘Rhetorical Figure’ – listen to it below.
Taken from the American musician’s upcoming new album ‘Boy From Michigan’, the new track “suggests a formative world in which brains are regarded as horny as bodies”, according to a press release.
Grant said of the track: “This is a song about my love of language and rhetorical figures and what a turn-on it is when someone wields language in a very capable manner.”
You can listen to ‘Rhetorical Figure’ below:
Grant’s new album, which follows 2018’s ‘Love Is Magic’, was produced by Cate Le Bon and is set to land on June 25 via Bella Union – pre-order is available here. He’s previously shared videos for ‘Boy From Michigan’ and ‘The Only Baby’.
Discussing working with Cate Le Bon on the album, Grant said: “Cate and I are both very strong-willed people. Making a record is hard on a good day. The mounting stress of the US election and the pandemic really started to get to us by late July and August last year.
“It was at times a very stressful process under the circumstances, but one which was also full of many incredible and joyful moments.”
Grant recently announced a string of UK tour dates in support of the album set to kick-off this autumn, beginning with two nights at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London. See the dates below.
SEPTEMBER 2021
6 – London, Alexandra Palace Theatre
7 – London, Alexandra Palace Theatre
9 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
10 – Gateshead, Sage
11 – Liverpool, Grand Central Hall
14 – Sheffield, Octagon Centre
15 – Nottingham, Rock City
17 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
30 – Cambridge, Junction
OCTOBER 2021
1 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
2 – Bath, The Forum
3 – Manchester, RNCM Theatre
5 – Cardiff, New Theatre
9 – Dublin, National Concert Hall