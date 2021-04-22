News Music News

Listen to John Grant’s twitchy new single ‘Rhetorical Figure’

His new album ‘Boy From Michigan’ is set for release this summer

By Will Lavin
John Grant
John Grant. CREDIT: Jana Legler/Redferns

John Grant has released a new single called ‘Rhetorical Figure’ – listen to it below.

Taken from the American musician’s upcoming new album ‘Boy From Michigan’, the new track “suggests a formative world in which brains are regarded as horny as bodies”, according to a press release.

Grant said of the track: “This is a song about my love of language and rhetorical figures and what a turn-on it is when someone wields language in a very capable manner.”

You can listen to ‘Rhetorical Figure’ below:

Grant’s new album, which follows 2018’s ‘Love Is Magic’, was produced by Cate Le Bon and is set to land on June 25 via Bella Union – pre-order is available here. He’s previously shared videos for ‘Boy From Michigan’ and ‘The Only Baby’.

Discussing working with Cate Le Bon on the album, Grant said: “Cate and I are both very strong-willed people. Making a record is hard on a good day. The mounting stress of the US election and the pandemic really started to get to us by late July and August last year.

“It was at times a very stressful process under the circumstances, but one which was also full of many incredible and joyful moments.”

Grant recently announced a string of UK tour dates in support of the album set to kick-off this autumn, beginning with two nights at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London. See the dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2021
6 – London, Alexandra Palace Theatre
7 – London, Alexandra Palace Theatre
9 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
10 – Gateshead, Sage
11 – Liverpool, Grand Central Hall
14 – Sheffield, Octagon Centre
15 – Nottingham, Rock City
17 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
30 – Cambridge, Junction

OCTOBER 2021
1 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
2 – Bath, The Forum
3 – Manchester, RNCM Theatre
5 – Cardiff, New Theatre
9 – Dublin, National Concert Hall

