Listen to Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck team up for a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have teamed up for an apt cover of John Lennon‘s ‘Isolation’ in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The actor and the celebrated guitarist have been collaborating behind-the-scenes for several years, but this reimagining of the Lennon classic marks their first official release together on all streaming and digital download services.

“Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year,” Beck said. “We weren’t expecting to release it so soon but given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it.”

“You’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic.”

Depp added: “Jeff Beck and I recorded this song ‘Isolation’ last year, as our take on a beautiful John Lennon tune. Lennon’s poetry – ‘We’re afraid of everyone. Afraid of the Sun!’ – seemed to Jeff and me especially profound right now, this song about isolation, fear, and existential risks to our world.

“So we wanted to give it to you, and hope it helps you make sense of the moment or just helps you pass the time as we endure isolation together.”

Depp is also known for his work as a guitarist, having joined forces with Alice Cooper and Rick Perry for their Hollywood Vampires project – which is set to hit the UK later this year.