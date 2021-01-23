Listen to Jónsi’s new A.G. Cook-produced track ‘Mold’

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi has shared a new track and video called ‘Mold’ – listen to the A.G. Cook-produced track below.

The new song follows Jónsi’s long-awaited recent solo album ‘Shiver’, which came out towards the end of 2020.

The striking new video for ‘Mold’, created in multiple sections, was directed by Ingibjörg Birgisdóttir, Máni Sigfusson, Jun Tamukai, Adam Powell and Nina Mcneely, who all handled their own sections, before it was then edited together by Damian Hale. Watch it below.

‘Shiver’, which came out at the start of October via the Krunk label, features collaborations witj A.G. Cook, Robyn and more.

The album is the follow-up to Jónsi’s acclaimed 2010 solo debut ‘Go’, and his first release since 2018’s collection of demos and rarities, ‘Frakkur’. Jónsi also appeared on recent Julianna Barwick single ‘In Light’.

Reviewing ‘Shiver’, NME wrote: “The record certainly boasts enough quirks and textures to keep you coming back to make new discoveries with each listen. Opener ‘Exhale’ starts with Jónsi’s trademark gossamer atmospherics, before some of Cook’s jarring beats take things into new, trancier territory as the singer beckons you to “just let it go”.

“He applies a similar technique of build-and-release on the sweet, kaleidoscopic synth wig-out that is the title track‘Cannibal’. Guest vocals from Cocteau Twins’ Liz Fraser make for a heavenly, ‘80s-inspired sci-fi ballad.”

A.G. Cook, meanwhile, shared two new albums in 2020, before ending the year by releasing PC Music’s Christmas album, ‘Pop Caroler’s Songbook’.

The producer also teamed up with Caroline Polachek on a winter-themed rework of her track ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’ late last year, and will appear on Perfume Genius‘ new ‘IMMEDIATELY Remix’ album, featuring revamped versions of songs from his 2020 album ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’.