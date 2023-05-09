Listen to Jords and Wretch 32’s heartfelt new single ‘iPray’

Jords has released the heartfelt single ‘iPray’, which features grime legend Wretch 32, Mrs Chambers and MilesFromKinshasa.

The single is released in celebration of the announcement of the Croydon rapper’s upcoming album, ‘Dirt In The Diamond’. Produced by UK rap heavyweight Kadiata, the single comes with an accompanying music video that sees the artists mournfully recite their verses at a funeral.

The Renee Osubu-directed video serves as the second part of Jords’ film, which uses select songs from the album to narrate scenes.

Speaking about the single, the 28-year-old said: “To me, ‘iPray’ is like Simba’s conversation with Mufasa. Over the last year, I’ve been having conversations about prayer; what prayer actually is, and why we only pray when we need help and not to say thank you.”

“My prayers feel more like diary entries,” he continued. “And to be able to go back and forth exchanging some of my deepest thoughts with Wretch [32] is a blessing and an honour.”

This feature is Wretch 32’s second guest appearance of the year after featuring on ‘Highly Blessed’ from Nines‘ fourth album, ‘Crop Circle 2’.

In 2020, he gained recognition for the Black Lives Matter-inspired track ‘Black & Ready’. In an NME interview, he said: “If you look at my work, it’s always been ‘Black and proud’ anyway.”

His debut album, ‘Dirt In The Diamond’, is set to be released on 26 May and and will feature more special name guests including such as Kranium and Tay Iwar.

It will be the first UK rap album to be released via Motown Records UK. Jords said that he hopes his debut album will “touch people” and make them “understand who [he is] and why [he’s] here.”

Check out the artwork and tracklisting below:

The ‘Dirt In The Diamond’ tracklist is: