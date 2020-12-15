Listen to Julian Casablancas’ epic new The Voidz track ‘Alien Crime Lord’

Julian Casablancas‘ new track by The Voidz, ‘Alien Crime Lord’, has been shared online.

The song, features on the new Grand Theft Auto Online game, The Cayo Perico Heist, which was released today (December 15). You can listen to the track below.

‘Alien Crime Lord’ appears on a radio station The Strokes frontman curated for the game. The channel – K.U.L.T. 99.1 Vespucci Beach, Low Power Beach Radio – also features appearances by Mac DeMarco and comedian David Cross, as well as music from Joy Division, The Velvet Underground, Danzig.

A host of artists have featured on radio stations on various versions of GTA in the past including one featuring Frank Ocean, Skepta and Headie One.

Meanwhile, The Strokes recently shared their new video for ‘The Adults Are Talking’, the opening track on their latest album, ‘The New Abnormal’.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Roman Coppola, who also helmed visuals for Strokes classics ‘Someday’ and ‘Last Nite’, the video features the New York band donning The Strokes-brand baseball uniforms before facing a robotic pitcher, followed by others taking on robots in tennis and boxing.

Meanwhile, Casablancas also recently said that he’s been “trying to do something” with Daft Punk again.

During a new interview, The Strokes frontman was asked if he would be keen to reunite with the French duo after contributing vocals to their 2013 single ‘Instant Crush’.

“I mean, I’ve been trying to do something [with Daft Punk],” Casablancas told The Needle Drop, before explaining that the group were “not doing music right now”.

“The last I heard, one of them was focused on video stuff and the other one was kind of obsessing with ancient aliens or something,” the singer continued, addressing the pair’s elusive nature.