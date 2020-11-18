Listen to Julien Baker’s festive cover of ‘A Dreamer’s Holiday’

Julien Baker has shared a cover of Perry Como and The Fontane Sisters’ ‘A Dreamer’s Holiday’ – you can listen to it below.

The Memphis singer-songwriter, who returned with her new single ‘Faith Healer’ last month, offered up a rendition of the 1949 festive classic as part of Spotify Singles’ Holiday Collection.

“I chose ‘Dreamers Holiday’ because I found it incredibly unique as far as holiday songs are concerned”, Julien explained. “It’s a very understated song – both lyrically and musically; while it’s technically about a ‘holiday’, it doesn’t directly reference any specific holiday theme, it leaves the lyrics a bit more open-ended.

“It’s the same way with the music – the chord structure is complicated but surprisingly timeless to me even though the song itself is over 70 years old. It’s the kind of song whose arrangement can be re-imagined so many times, and I love the feeling of sonic potential a single like that gives me.”

Spotify has also added new Christmas covers from the likes of Patrick Droney (‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’), Ruston Kelly (‘O Holy Night’) and Vistas (‘Merry Christmas Everyone’) – listen to the full collection here.

Julien Baker will release her third album ‘Little Oblivions’ on February 26 via Matador, following on from 2017’s ‘Turn Out the Lights’.

The album was recorded in Baker’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee between December 2019 and January 2020. It was engineered by Calvin Lauber and mixed by Craig Silvey (The National, Florence and the Machine, Arcade Fire).