Listen to Just Mustard’s dark and dangerous new single ‘Seed’

Just Mustard have unleashed a brand new single, ‘Seed’ – you can check out the track below.

The song is taken from the Irish five-piece’s upcoming second album ‘Heart Under’, which arrives this Friday (May 27) via Partisan and can be pre-ordered here. It follows on from previous single releases ‘Still’, ‘I Am You’ and ‘Mirrors’.

The eerie album highlight sees the band experiment with revving twin guitars and a techno-infused rhythm section.

Advertisement

“Along with a lot of electronics and noise, I was listening to a lot of music which featured bowed string instruments,” guitarist Mete Kalyoncuoglu said of the song’s inspiration. “I had finished reading The Rest Is Noise by Alex Ross around the time we started writing and I was revisiting a lot of the 20th century composers that I first discovered watching Kubrick’s films, like Krzysztof Penderecki.”

He added: “The rising tempo strikes at the beginning of ‘Seed’ were inspired from the rising and falling xylophone in Béla Bartók’s ‘Music For Strings, Percussion And Celesta’.”

Listen to ‘Seed’ below:

‘Heart Under’ was recorded at Attica Studios in rural Donegal, while additional recording and post-production was completed at home. The album was produced by the band and mixed by David Wrench, whose previous collaborators include Frank Ocean, Let’s Eat Grandma, Jamie xx and FKA twigs.

Just Mustard just wrapped up a worldwide tour with Fontaines DC. They begin a UK record store tour this Friday at Rough Trade East – see the dates below.

Advertisement

May

27 – Rough Trade East, London

30 – Resident, Brighton

31 – Rough Trade, Bristol

June

1 – Rough Trade, Nottingham

2 – Jumbo Records, Leeds

20 – Banquet @ The Fighting Cocks, Kingston upon Thames

The band will then tour throughout the rest of 2022. For tickets and to find out more details, visit the band’s official website here.

In a four-star review of their recent gig at SXSW, NME‘s Jonathan Garrett said: “Fittingly, they close the set with another new song, ‘Seed’, which punctuates tonight’s proceedings with such searing ferocity that it feels like we’ve all watched a rocket launch from just a few feet away.

“As the final strains of feedback die away, one astonished onlooker to NME’s right, still catching his breath, turns to no one in particular and gasps: ‘That was fucking fantastic!’ We can’t say fairer than that.”