Listen to Just Mustard’s dreamy new single, ‘Mirrors’

Just Mustard have shared a new track today (April 13) – listen to ‘Mirrors’ below.

The track is taken from their upcoming second album, ‘Heart Under’, which is released on May 27 via Partisan and can be pre-ordered here. It follows on from previous single releases, ‘Still’ and ‘I Am You’.

Guitarist and ‘Mirrors’ co-vocalist David Noonan said of the single: “‘Mirrors’ was one of the final songs to be written for Heart Under, the lyrics and music arrived together in what felt like one moment and we wanted to keep the feeling of one thought or moment constant throughout the song”.

Check out the new track here:

‘Heart Under’ was recorded at Attica Studios in rural Donegal with additional recording and post-production completed at home.

The album was produced by the band and mixed by David Wrench, whose previous collaborators include Frank Ocean, Let’s Eat Grandma, Jamie xx and FKA twigs.

Just Mustard will tour throughout 2022 and are currently supporting Fontaines D.C. on their world tour.

Reviewing their recent gig at SXSW, NME said: “Fittingly, they close the set with another new song, ‘Seed’, which punctuates tonight’s proceedings with such searing ferocity that it feels like we’ve all watched a rocket launch from just a few feet away.

“As the final strains of feedback die away, one astonished onlooker to NME’s right, still catching his breath, turns to no one in particular and gasps: ‘That was fucking fantastic!’ We can’t say fairer than that.”