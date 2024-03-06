Listen to Justice’s pulsing new single ‘Incognito’

Justice have shared a pulsing new single called ‘Incognito’ – check it out below.

Shared today (March 6), the single comes as the latest preview of the French electronic duo’s eagerly-anticipated new album ‘Hyperdrama’ – which is set for release on April 26.

The song captures various motifs throughout its four minutes, shifting into different ideas and continuing the theme of the “unexpected” which will run throughout the new LP.

To start, ‘Incognito’ opens with a cinematic melody, before abruptly changing just 30 seconds in, plunging listeners into a more uptempo “synth-laden odyssey”. The sound captured at the start of the track then returns as surprisingly as it left – coming back for the final 30 seconds.

“Like many songs on this record, it switches from all electronic to all human music abruptly, multiple times within its four-minute run,” members Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay said of the song. “The structure is dictated by what feels good at the moment it happens, without necessarily following any other rule.

“We had to unlearn everything we thought we knew about song structures, and music in general, when we started working on ‘Hyperdrama’, which was very refreshing,” they added. Check it out below.

The track comes as the latest teaser of Justice’s new album ‘Hyperdrama’, and follows on from both previously-shared previews: ‘One Night/All Night’ starring Tame Impala and ‘Generator’. Both were released in January.

At time of writing, the release date and artwork for ‘Hyperdrama’ have been revealed, however, further details such as its full tracklisting are still under wraps and expected to be shared at a later date. You can pre-order the album here.

Recently, Justice were announced as headliners of Field Day Festival 2024, as well as topline performers at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will act as the debut performance of their as-yet-unseen new live show.

The slots add to an already busy slate of festival appearances lined up for the band this year, with more dates to be announced soon. Visit here for a full list of upcoming shows and to buy remaining tickets.

The LP will mark Justice’s first album since 2016’s ‘Woman’, which was followed by remix album ‘Woman Worldwide’. In 2021 Augé also released his debut solo album ‘Escapades’.

“I had a vast amount of melodies and arrangement ideas for years and just took the opportunity to do my own thing,” he told NME at the time of the new solo venture. “It’s always fun to get out of your comfort zone, whatever you’re doing.”