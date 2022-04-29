Listen to Justin Bieber’s new Don Toliver-featuring single, ‘Honest’

Justin Bieber has shared a new song featuring Don Toliver called ‘Honest’ – check it out below.

The hip-hop track the Canadian pop star’s first official single since ‘Ghost’.

The video, which is directed by Cole Bennett, shows Bieber and Toliver snowbound as they lose their way – check out the video here:

Advertisement

On Wednesday (April 27), Bieber released the song and spoof video for ‘I Feel Funny’, filmed in between takes for an epic video for ‘Honest’. Bennett directed both videos.

Talking about making the spoof video, Bennett said: “Justin randomly texted me this song one day and said “should we do a visual to this? song straight to number 1.” We joked around about doing a video for it but never did.

“A few weeks later we were doing a pick up day for a video we had recently shot, but never finished (‘Honest’). We had a bit of time switching over from scene to scene. So, I went into his trailer and said “Remember that song you sent me? Let’s shoot a video for it on my phone in between takes of the actual video.” …The rest was history. Enjoy.”

Bieber added of the track: “We shot this video in between takes of our actual video out now. you should go watch it. right now. bye until next time. by the way… next time is very soon.”

Advertisement

Bieber – who is currently in the midst of a US tour that will run until early July – most recently made a surprise appearance at Coachella for a performance of ‘Peaches’ during Daniel Caesar‘s set on April 15.

In November, Bieber announced a slew of UK dates for his ongoing ‘Justice’ world tour. He will perform in the UK in 2023, kicking off with a February 8 show in Glasgow before wrapping up in Manchester on March 4. Tickets for the UK leg of the forthcoming tour can be bought here.