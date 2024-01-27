Listen to Kacey Musgraves cover ‘Three Little Birds’ for Bob Marley biopic

Kacey Musgraves has released a cover of Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’, which is set to feature in the upcoming biopic about the reggae icon. Listen to the track below.

The reverb-heavy acoustic version of the track is one of six covers of Marley songs that will accompany the film’s release, with the other artists including Leon Bridges, Daniel Caesar, Skip Marley and Wizkid.

‘Three Little Birds’ was first released on Bob Marley & The Wailers’ 1977 album ‘Exodus’, later reaching the Top 20 in 1980 as a single.

Listen to Musgraves’ version of the song below.

The feature length biopic about the reggae icon, titled Bob Marley: One Love, is due to be released in UK cinemas on February 14, 2024, with British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders, One Night in Miami) playing the musician.

The film has been made in partnership with Marley’s family, and also stars James Norton, Lashana Lynch and Tosin Cole. It is directed by King Richard’s Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The synopsis for the biopic reads: “Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”

Last month, a new track by Marley, ‘Selassie is the Chapel’, was released, having never previously officially surfaced.

The highly spiritual, personal track pays respect to Haile Selassie, the Ethiopian emperor and sacred figure in the Rastafari movement, of which Marley was a committed member. The song’s lyrics were written by one of Marley’s mentors, Mortimer Planno, who met Selassie when he visited Jamaica in 1966.

Last September, Marley’s 1984 compilation album, ‘Legend’, became the first reggae album to chart for 800 weeks on the Billboard 200. It is the second highest-selling compilation album of all time.