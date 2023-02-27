Listen to Kali Uchis’ blissful new single ‘Moonlight’

Kali Uchis has released the second single from her new album – listen to ‘Moonlight’ below.

‘Moonlight’ was produced by Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, and Leon Michels (of El Michels Affair) and follows recent track ‘I Wish You Roses’, which was Uchis’ first new music of 2023.

The sensual track is an ode to chilling out with a lover, as she seamlessly switches between English and Spanish, singing “I just wanna ride, get high in the moonlight” during the chorus.

Uchis’ new album ‘Red Moon In Venus’ will be released on Friday, March 3, via Geffen Records. It’s set to be one of two albums from the singer this year, with both an English and a Spanish album to drop in 2023.

“Love is the message,” Uchis said in a statement about the new album. “Red Moon In Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus.

“The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well. This body of work represents all levels of love – releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best.”

Uchis’ last album, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’, was her first Spanish-language album and released in 2020.

Back in September, Uchis revealed that she was planning to work on a song with Ariana Grande. Work was scheduled to start once Grande had finished filming for the movie adaptation of the stage musical Wicked, in which she is set to play Glinda The Good Witch.

Uchis is due to play at this year’s edition of Coachella in April, with dates in North America planned after. Find any remaining tickets here.