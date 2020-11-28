Listen to Kanye West’s new verse on SAINt JHN track ‘Smack DVD’

Kanye West has appeared on ‘Saint DVD’, a new track from Brooklyn rapper SAINt JHN – watch its video below.

Kanye’s most recent new music came in the form of October single ‘Nah Nah Nah’, and in the meantime he ran for President of the United States.

“Kanye did not approve this video,” a message reads on screen as the rapper begins his verse in the track. “This might be his first time watching it right now.”

The message continues throughout West’s verse: “Kanye if you’re watching please raise your right hand. Your part is almost over it was a great verse. Can I get some Yeezys in a color way for not a cult?”

“Could you talk to the mayor about Breonna Taylor?” Kanye raps in his verse, referencing the 26-year-old Black woman shot and killed by police officers raiding her Kentucky home with a “no-knock warrant” in March.

Watch the video for ‘Saint DVD’ below.

Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian recently revealed that the rapper’s 2010 track ‘Lost In The World’ was inspired by a poem that the rapper wrote to Kardashian before the pair began dating.

“Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realised he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday,” she wrote on Instagram. “He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song.”

‘Lost In The World’ features on Kanye’s acclaimed 2010 album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’, which celebrated its tenth anniversary this month.

In a new retrospective feature about the album, NME wrote: “Kanye’s personal legacy might be a sinking ship right now, but his musical legacy can rest easy on the shoulders of ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’.

“They say that time is the father of truth, and 10 years on, it’s obvious that Kanye’s fifth album is his most accomplished (regardless of the hypebeasts who swear ‘Yeezus’ is better).”