The S.L.P.'s debut album is out soon

Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno has shared his new single under his solo guise The S.L.P – you can can listen to the track below.

‘The Youngest Gary’, the song is taken from Pizzorno’s forthcoming debut solo album, also called ‘The S.L.P.’, which is released on August 30.

The guitarist and main Kasabian songwriter surprised fans earlier this summer when he shared his debut solo track ‘Favourites’ – a collaboration with Little Simz.

After announcing his self-titled debut solo album as The S.L.P. alongside a tour with Slowthai, he then shared his rave-inspired new single ‘Nobody Else’.

“I’ve been describing the album as an updated self-portrait,” Pizzorno recently told NME. “There are three tracks following this ‘Meanwhile’ concept in the beginning, middle and end. The tunes in between kind of make up the story. It’s always fascinated me that during the ‘Meanwhile’ you can be here, but somewhere completely different. I tuned into that, then filled in the gaps.

“I was delving into my personality, then dialling it up.”

The S.L.P.’s upcoming tour dates are below:

September 2019

5 – SWG3, Glasgow

6 – Albert Hall, Manchester

7– O2 Institute, Birmingham

9 – EartH, London

10 – EartH, London

12 – Circo Magnolia, Milan

13 – Gretchen, Berlin

16 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam

After admitting that he’s already in the process of writing the next Kasabian album, Pizzorno said that he feels so invigorated by the process of making his solo record that the energy is bound to feed back into the band.

“What’s exciting for me is that I’ve been completely reborn,” Pizzorno said. “It’s reminded me of why I wanted to be an artist. Why does anybody want to make anything? It’s that first moment when you can be anything you want. You’re not weighed down by expectation or what it should or needs to be. All of the other forces in your world slip away. When you’re sat there as a five-year-old kid, you get a bit of paper and you just draw, or you just pick up a guitar and you just draw. You don’t care what any of it’s about, you don’t care if it means anything, you just do it