Listen to Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak’s new collaboration, ‘Twin Flame’

Producer Kaytranada has teamed up with Anderson .Paak for a new song called ‘Twin Flame’.

It comes with a slick, nineties inspired video that .Paak directed himself. The pair can be seen performing alongside one another in the video on an elevated platform, in a disused warehouse. Beneath them, people are dancing throughout the song.

On Instagram, the raapper wrote of the track: “Linked back up with my brother @Kaytranada for another classic banger. Twin flame song and video out now!

“PS: Thanks for trusting me to direct this one an shout out to my amazing team who made it possible.”

Check out the song and the video here:

Recently, Anderson .Paak joined BTS on drums during the K-pop band’s ‘Proof: Live’ online event.

The livestream saw the band introducing the rapper for their rendition of ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment In Life), the lead single from their new anthology album ‘Proof’.

Afterwards, .Paak spoke briefly to the band, telling them his thoughts on the track: “I love it, it reminds me of church, it’s great. It’s fantastic,” he said. He also revealed that it was his son, Soul Rasheed, who first introduced him to the K-pop group. “He’s a big fan, so he made me a fan, and ever since I’ve been obsessed. I’ve been ARMY ever since.”

Yet To Come’ and the album ‘Proof’ were both released on June 10. The record is a 48-track compilation that includes many of the boyband’s hit singles, from ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey to their debut single ‘No More Dream’.

It’s not the first time .Paak has appeared as a surprise guest drummer. During the Super Bowl, he made an appearance during the Half Time show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige and 50 Cent.

Meanwhile, Kaytranada is supporting The Weeknd in the middle of the North American leg of his tour.

The jaunt, which began in early July, will see support on select dates from Snoh Aalegra, Kaytranada and Mike Dean after Doja Cat was forced to cancel all her 2022 live dates, including festival shows and her tour with The Weeknd, to recover from tonsil surgery.