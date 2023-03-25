Listen to Kele’s ominous new single ‘And He Never Was The Same Again’

Kele has shared the latest single from his new album ‘The Flames Pt. 2’ – listen to ‘And He Never Was The Same Again’ below.

The Bloc Party frontman’s sixth solo studio album was released yesterday (March 24) via KOLA Records / !K7.

‘And He Never Was The Same Again’ is an ominous and discordant track, which gently builds tension to the point of claustrophobia. It’s the fourth single to be shared, following ‘Someone To Make Me Laugh’, ‘True Love Knows No Death’ and lead single ‘Vandal’.

The artwork for the latter track features Kele burning a copy of The Smiths’ ‘The Queen Is Dead’, with the song taking aim at what Britain appears to stand for.

Speaking of new single ‘And He Never Was The Same Again’, Kele said: “It’s the sound of a debilitating neurosis, boring its way through you until there is nothing left. The song itself is about the idea of trauma and how if left unchecked, it can cast a shadow over one’s whole life.”

Kele’s new album serves as the follow-up to 2021’s ‘The Waves pt. 1‘, which was written and recorded during lockdown.

“I always knew that I would find a way out of that feeling, and I always knew I was going to make a response to The Waves”, he said in a press release.

“Fire is powerful, it is both creation and destruction and I wanted that tension to somehow be reflected in the music,” he continued. “The sound of being consumed by our desires, of feelings burning so intensely that they literally burn out.”

Bloc Party are set to open for Paramore on their UK and Ireland tour in April, which will be the latter band’s first appearance in the UK since 2018. They will also accompany Paramore on the North American leg of the ‘This Is Why’ tour.

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

APRIL 2023

13 – Dublin, 3Arena

15 – Cardiff, International Arena

17 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

20 – London, O2 Arena

22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

23 – London, O2 Arena