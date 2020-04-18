Kelly Rowland has released her first new song in over a year – listen to ‘Coffee’ below.

After unveiling the cover art for the new single earlier in the week, the Destiny’s Child singer sparked excitement amongst fans who have been awaiting her return since the release of ‘Crown’ last year.

On the seductively alluring ‘Coffee’, Rowland sings: “Coffee and sex in the mornin’/ Breakfast in bed, got me moanin’/ Before you go to work/ I need you to go to work/ Pardon my sincerity/ You know I’m a rarity/ My love be your therapy/ All around remedy/ Baby who instead of me?/ These bitches will never be/ Put it down like it’s heavy, baby/ Honeymoon that, wedding day that.”

Watch the video for Rowland’s new single below:

Rowland hasn’t released an album since 2017’s ‘Talk A Good Game’. It is not yet known if ‘Coffee’ will appear on her long-awaited fifth album.

Last year, Kelly Rowland addressed the ongoing rumours of a potential Destiny’s Child reunion, explaining that she hopes it would remain a secret should the group reunite in the future.

Beyoncé, Michelle Williams and Rowland – who spawned the hits ‘Independent Women’, ‘Survivor’ and ‘Say My Name‘ as the huge girl band – briefly got back together during Beyoncé’s Coachella headline set in 2018. They previously shared a stage as part of her Super Bowl halftime show in 2013.