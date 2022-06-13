Listen to Kid Cudi’s new ‘Entergalactic’ song ‘Do What I Want’

Kid Cudi has shared a new song, ‘Do What I Want’, which is taken from his upcoming album ‘Entergalactic’ – listen below.

Cudi initially teased the track last week via the first-look trailer for his forthcoming Netflix adult-animated series Entergalactic. He announced on his Twitter that he would be dropping the track later the same week.

“‘Do What I Want’ was the first song I did w Day Trip and I locked in w them heavy shortly after to make MOTM3,” he wrote. “Im really happy ull finally get to hear it.”

Advertisement

The track follows the release of his Sonic The Hedgehog 2 soundtrack contribution ‘Stars In The Sky’, which was out in March.

Last year saw the rapper/singer share two new tracks that were made for films: an Ariana Grande collaboration called ‘Just Look Up’ (from Netflix‘s Don’t Look Up) and ‘Guns Go Bang’ (The Harder They Fall).

First announced in 2019, Entergalactic will feature songs from Cudi’s forthcoming album of the same name. Conceived in collaboration with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, the show will follow two young musicians as they balance love and success in New York City.

While the series does not yet have an official release date, the trailer revealed that it will hit screens by the end of this year.

The series boasts an A-list cast, with actors Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens and Macaulay Culkin all lending their voices to the show. Elsewhere, fellow rappers Jaden Smith and Ty Dolla $ign have also joined the ensemble.

Advertisement

Cudi – real name Scott Mescudi – has dubbed Entergalactic as his “greatest achievement”, writing online: “This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life.”