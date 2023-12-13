Listen to Kid Kapichi’s thundering new single ‘999’

Kid Kapichi have shared a thundering new single called ‘999’ – listen to it below.

The single is the third to be taken from the band’s new album, ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood’ after ‘Let’s Get To Work’ and ‘Tamagotchi‘. The new album will be released on March 15 on Spineform records and you can pre-order it here.

Their new song sees the band “expressing an intense passion fuelled by anger and frustration” and “vehemently condemn[ing] the pervasive systemic racism, sexual violence, and rampant corruption within the police force.”

Writing about the song, the band said: “The system of policing is supposedly designed to protect the interests of the people, but in reality, it only works to protect the interests of the state and the systems of power that control this country.” They went on to claim: “Like our political system; policing is institutionally racist, rife with misogyny & sexual violence, and is granted the power and license to act above the law with impunity.

“People have a right to feel angry and betrayed by the lack of accountability for police misconduct in this country, it’s a disgrace. It shouldn’t take widespread public unrest, social media outrage, or protest for police to be held to account for crimes and misconduct, it should be the norm.”

You can listen to the new song here:

Speaking about the band’s new album, the band previously said: “I know it’s a cliche, but this really is our best work ever. We put everything into this record, but actively decided not to stray too far from the path of ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’, as we felt there was still more ground to be covered and honed on that vibe.

“Lyrically and musically, it’s more concise, meaningful and deliberate, which ties everything together really well; it feels like a collection of songs from the same family.”

The band have also unveiled details of an extensive 2024 UK and European headline tour.

You can buy tickets for the shows here and check out the full list of dates below:

MARCH

28 – Brighton, Concorde 2

29 – Brighton, Concorde 2

30 – Bristol, SWX

APRIL

1 – Oxford, O2 Academy

2 – Norwich, The Waterfront

4 – Newcastle, Newcastle University

5 – Glasgow, The Garage

6 – Manchester, New Century Hall

8 – Leeds, Leeds Metropolitan University

9 – Sheffield, Foundry

10 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

12 – London, Kentish Town Forum

17 – Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

18 – Netherlands, Nijmegen, Doomroosje

19 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg

20 – France, Paris, La Maroquinerie

22 – Germany, Cologne, Luxor

23 – Germany, Hamburg, Knust

24 – Germany, Berlin, Hole44

26 – Poland, Warsaw, Klub Hybrydy

27 – Czech Republic, Page, Futurum

The album will be the band’s follow up to 2022’s ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’.

In a four-star review of their 2021 debut ‘This Time Next Year’, NME described the album as “full of grit, determination and blood-curdling fury”.

Our review added: “A record written in the trenches of class warfare and defiantly recorded during a devastating pandemic, it’s smart, emotional and fearless.”