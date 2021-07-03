Listen to Killer Mike team up with Big Boi and Sleepy Brown on new track ‘Lower Case (No Cap)’

OutKast‘s Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have released a new track called ‘Lower Case (No Cap)’ featuring Killer Mike – listen to it below.

The song is the latest to be shared from the pair’s upcoming joint album ‘The Big Sleepover’, which was first teased in 2019 after the release of ‘Intentions’ featuring CeeLo Green.

Last year, the pair shared another song, the trunk-rattling ‘Can’t Sleep’, and now 12 months later they’ve added a third preview of their upcoming collaborative LP.

Fellow Dungeon Family alumni and Run The Jewels rapper Killer Mike joins Big Boi and Sleepy Brown for the high-octane track, on which he makes it clear how he wants people to address him.

“I’m pimpin’ like pimpin’ in the Lincoln Continental/ Say my name right ho, bitch, Michael fuckin’ Render,” Mike raps, before signing off his verse.

You can listen to ‘Lower Case (No Cap)’ below:

Last month it was revealed that Killer Mike will appear in an episode of Ozark‘s upcoming fourth and final season.

As Billboard reports, Mike will make a cameo in an episode of the series, sharing a scene with Julia Garner. “I went from waiting to find out what happens next to being part of it,” the rapper said. “I’m excited.”

Meanwhile, the house that OutKast recorded many of their early hits in has been made available to rent on Airbnb.

As part of Black Music Month, Big Boi, one half of the pioneering Atlanta duo alongside André 3000, has given fans the opportunity to stay in The Dungeon, the home of the studio where The Dungeon Family created countless influential tracks for OutKast, Goodie Mob and others.