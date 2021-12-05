Listen to Kim Petras’ provocative new single ‘Coconuts’

Kim Petras has shared a suggestive new single titled ‘Coconuts’, comprised largely of inventive euphemisms for her breasts.

Prior to its release on Friday (December 3), Petras previewed the jaunty new song at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards. The track was debuted in a raunchy performance that Petras said was partly in protest of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that was recently passed in Hungary, where the EMAs ceremony took place.

“I’m transgender and performing at the EMAs,” she said at the time. “It’s going to be pretty powerful to be in Hungary and perform on the show when these laws have just happened. I believe in freedom of expression and I don’t really believe in censorship doing anything good for people.

“Music is such a powerful thing because it’s supposed to break barriers and it doesn’t really matter in music what gender you are, or what sexuality or what skin color you have – music is a very universal thing.”

The song itself is quintessentially Petras’, melding bright and confident vocals to a bubbly disco-pop instrumental primed for the dancefloor. In a choice passage of ‘Coconuts’, she sings: “So juicy and so ripe/ You wouldn’t believe/ I give ’em different names/ Mary-Kate and Ashley/ They ask me what’s my size/ Just give ’em a squeeze.”

Take a look at the lyric video for ‘Coconuts’ below:

‘Coconuts’ marks Petras’ second new track for 2021, following the release of ‘Future Starts Now’ back in October. Both songs will appear on her as-yet-untitled second album, which is due to land sometime in 2022. Petras confirmed in July that the upcoming record was “fully done”, and would feature “no sad songs”.

In a four-star review of Petras’ debut record ‘Clarity’, NME‘s Nick Levine called it a “hook-packed” and “complex album that’s boastful but never one-note,” adding that Petras “already sounds like a legit pop star”.

Since releasing ‘Clarity’ in June of 2019, Petras has also released two standalone singles: the sun-kissed ‘Malibu’ and the Halloween-themed ‘Party Till I Die’.

Meanwhile, Petras revealed at last year’s NME Awards that she wants to work with Robyn. “I would die. She’s the queen of the Earth,” the German singer-songwriter said, before adding how much she admires Courtney Love. “She’s an icon… a badass forever,” Petras said of the Hole musician.