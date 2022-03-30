Listen to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s new song ‘Magenta Mountain’

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have shared ‘Magenta Mountain’, the second single to be lifted from forthcoming album ‘Omnium Gatherum’ ahead of its release in April.

The band’s latest is a spiralling, fuzzed-out odyssey with blistering guitars and glistening keys, as frontman Stu Mackenzie describes the titular, mystical summit. “You will say I’m crazy / I will go on my way because it’s what I need,” Mackenzie sings. “I’d cross a thousand seas just to prove I’m not mad / Magenta Mountain.”

In a statement, King Gizz’s Ambrose Kenny-Smith explained the track’s genesis. “You know when you have a really weird vivid dream and it sticks with you like glue? One day I came into the studio and Stu was trying to write one of them down,” Kenny-Smith says.

“He kept banging on about this paradise called Magenta Mountain that he had seen but none of us believed him. Every day since then he’s been still trying to convince us all that it’s real and one day he will.”

‘Magenta Mountain’ arrives alongside a video that features footage of the band performing the track live at their recent Timeland concert in Melbourne. Watch that below:

“‘Magenta Mountain’ is a new track, which can always be a tricky one to film live as people are yet to have digested the song on their own,” says the band’s longtime visual collaborator John Angus Stewart, who shot and directed the accompanying clip.

“We decided to use the normally unseen infrastructure of a gig to guide us through the performance. Giving the audience a ‘protagonist’ for a live show, in this case the watchful and sometimes forceful eye of a security guard. The brute in hi-vis clearing a path through sweaty fans is a beautiful thing to behold.”

The ultra-prolific King Gizzard announced ‘Omnium Gatherum’ – their 20th studio album – earlier this month alongside lead single ‘The Dripping Tap’. The album, which follows last year’s ‘Butterfly 3000’ and this year’s vinyl-only release ‘Made In Timeland’, is set to arrive on April 22 via the band’s own KGLW label.

The band announced an extensive world tour last year, with a North American run set to kick off next month before a slew of European dates. Support on the shows will come from the likes of fellow Australians Amyl and the Sniffers, The Murlocs and Leah Senior, among others.