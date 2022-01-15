Listen to King Princess’ driving new single ‘Little Bother’ with Fousheé

King Princess has teamed up with alt-soul singer Fousheé for a driving indie-rock anthem titled ‘Little Bother’ – check it out below.

‘Little Bother’ was written alongside multi-instrumentalist Zach Fogarty. Speaking about the track, King Princess (real name Mikaela Straus) said: “I have been a big fan of Fousheé for a while, so when we started DM’ing and eventually set a date in the studio, it was a dream. ‘Little Bother’ kind of came out of nowhere; Zach had the guitar part and Fou and I just started going off.”

“It became this song about tiptoeing around someone you’ve lost and feeling like a pest,” Straus continued. “It poses questions to a person who may not be listening at all and I think that’s a beautiful sentiment.”

King Princess released their debut album ‘Cheap Queen’ last November, followed by a deluxe edition in February 2020. Since then, they’ve released singles ‘House Burn Down’ and ‘Pain’.

Straus has been working on the followup to ‘Cheap Queen’. Discussing the “legendary” album, they said: “I think this new record just as overall is a lot more about me. There’s less love songs than I’ve ever written, which is crazy, but when there are moments of love, they’re not unrequited.”

“Like it’s about my relationship with Quinn (Wilson). It’s about kind of growing up, and my position in the industry. And feeling inadequacy and anger in a funny way. And that’s the thing that I do well, there’s always a sense of humour. Also, I was really focused on songwriting in a different way than I have in the past…This was all done sitting at pianos or guitars.”

Last week (January 8) King Princess confirmed that their album was being mixed.

Speaking to NME about her ambitions, Fousheé said: “Essentially, I want to change peoples’ lives – reach out to others and make them feel heard. When I’m songwriting, I try to be as authentic as possible and speak the truth. I guess I’m all about the emotion of a song – but that doesn’t always have to be a negative thing, sometimes we have to embrace sadness.

“Music can be so powerful,” she continued. “I’ve heard stories of songs helping people through depression or being the only thing that someone remembers when they’re in a coma. I truly believe that artists can be healers but also, when I write, it’s healing for me too.”