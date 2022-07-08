Listen to King Princess’ harrowing new single ‘Change The Locks’

King Princess has shared a brand new single titled ‘Change The Locks’ – listen to the heart-rending track below.

The genre-blurring pop star’s latest single is the fourth preview of their forthcoming second album, ‘Hold On Baby’, which is due to be released on July 29 via Zelig. It follows the singles ‘Little Bother’, ‘For My Friends’ and ‘Too Bad/Cursed’.

“So I guess it’s over/ ‘Cause I’m hardly sober anymore/ So I guess it’s over/ I can hardly hold you anymore,” King Princess (real name Mikaela Straus) sings on the song’s chorus. “So I guess you’re feeling like I steal your space/ And you can’t be peaceful when I’m in your face, so/ So I guess it’s over/ ‘Cause I hardly know you anymore.”

Advertisement

‘Change The Locks’ was co-written with The National’s Aaron Dessner at his home studio in upstate New York.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, King Princess said someone in the studio told them that the song sounded like “menstruating at Lilith Fair”. “I was like, ‘Cunt! That’s exactly what I’m going for,” she said. “It’s a journey.”

You can listen to ‘Change The Locks’ below:

‘Hold On Baby’ is the follow-up to King Princess’ 2019 debut album, ‘Cheap Queen’. In addition to Dessner, it will feature collaborations with Mark Ronson, Ethan Gruska, Bryce Dessner, Tobias Jesso Jr. and more.

Advertisement

“‘Hold On Baby’ is a search for a new heartbreak,” King Princess said in a statement back in June. “It’s a love letter to my girlfriend. It’s a firm read of myself. And it’s a reminder of the totems in my life that give me hope; my dog who is my fiercest companion and the owl that represents my grandparents.

“I want this album to give you all some strength in accepting ourselves; as chaotic as we can be. It’s not easy being alive and I feel indebted to you all for providing me air to breathe in this insane world.”

They added: “That’s what King Princess has always been about at its core. Making a home for us to feel safe and weird and messy and imperfect. You are not alone in your feelings. I bet you I feel and have felt the same. This album is for anyone who needs a sanctuary to be vulnerable. I’m here with you, and I love you.”

Next year, King Princess will support Florence + The Machine on a five-date Australian and New Zealand tour.

The dates will follow an expansive tour throughout North America for Florence Welch and co., with King Princess also supporting on select dates alongside Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg on select dates.