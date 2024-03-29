Listen to Kings Of Leon’s introspective new single ‘Split Screen’

Kings of Leon have shared the second single from their upcoming new album, in the form of ‘Split Screen’ – listen to the track below.

The song is the latest taster of the Nashville band’s ninth album ‘Can We Please Have Fun’, which is due for release on May 10 (pre-order here). The band dropped its lead single, ‘Mustang’, last month.

The track finds the Followills in introspective form, with textured, twinkling guitars underpinning the contemplative refrain: “Is this a middle of a life thought / A revelation on split screen?”

“We like this song. We thought the fans would like it too. ‘Split Screen’ may give people a little insight into the depth of the album, coming off of hearing Mustang,” the band have said about the track.

Watch the song’s lyric video here:

During a recent interview with iHeart Radio, frontman Caleb Followill also revealed that ‘Split Screen’ was the song he most looked forward to playing live from ‘Can We Please Have Fun’. “‘Split Screen’ is gonna be a nice romantic moment,” he said.

The upcoming album – the follow-up to 2021’s ‘When You See Yourself’ – has been produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon. Followill has explained that he felt “completely fulfilled” with the LP. He also said in a statement that it was “the most enjoyable record [he has] ever been a part of”.

‘Can We Please Have Fun’ tracklist:

‘Ballerina Radio’ ‘Rainbow Ball’ ‘Nowhere To Run’ ‘Mustang’ ‘Actual Daydream’ ‘Split Screen’ ‘Don’t Stop The Bleeding’ ‘Nothing To Do’ ‘Television’ ‘Hesitation Generation’ ‘Ease Me On’ ‘Seen’

Kings Of Leon are set to embark on a run of UK/Ireland and North American tour dates later this year, including a headline performance at BST Hyde Park 2024 in London. Find any remaining tickets (UK/Ireland) here.

Meanwhile, KOL delivered a live rendition of ‘Mustang’ on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.