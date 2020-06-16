Listen to Kojey Radical’s uplifting new single ‘Same Boat’

Kojey Radical has shared a collaborative new single called ‘Same Boat’ – you can listen to it below.

The London rapper, who released his debut album ‘Cashmere Tears’ last September, teamed up with the Alabama singer-songwriter Mereba on the four-minute track.

In its first verse, Radical speaks of “chasing destiny” and being grateful for his lifestyle: “Can’t bring no stress to you mama/ Just want the best for you mama/ Try keep my head above water/ Just gotta be careful“.

For the chorus, Mereba joins Radical in singing: “I know that they watchin’ me/ Still gotta be careful/ ’Cause I know love and I know hate, go in the same boat“.

This comes after Radical shared a poignant hour-long visual for his previous song ‘Proud Of You’ last month. The video was released as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Meanwhile, Kojey Radical is set to embark on a UK tour in support of his debut album in December. The dates were initially slated for March and April 2020 but were pushed back due to the coronavirus crisis.

Kojey Radical will play:

December 2020

10 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

11 – Gorilla, Manchester

12 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

13 – SWG3, Glasgow

15 – Thekla, Bristol

16 – Roundhouse, London

‘Cashmere Tears’ was given a five-star review by NME, who described the collection as “an extraordinary tale of turmoil, love – and funk”.

“With this new project, east Londoner rapper Kojey Radical proves to be one of this generation’s most stunning storytellers,” it read.