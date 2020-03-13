Kurt Vile has shared an enchanting new cover of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – listen below.

Vile has taken on a version of 1986 track ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ as part of the ‘Songs For Australia’ benefit album, which is out today (March 13).

The album, compiled by Julia Stone, also features The National covering INXS’ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, and Damien Rice performing a rendition of Sia’s ‘Chandelier’, both of which were shared before the album’s release.

Advertisement

Listen to Kurt Vile cover ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ below.

The idea for ‘Songs For Australia’ began after Stone’s mother was told to evacuate her home in New South Wales during the recent Australian bushfires.

The first song written for the album was Stone’s cover of ‘Beds Are Burning’ by Midnight Oil, after which she began to contact a number of musical friends and ask them to contribute.

“I couldn’t believe the responses I was getting. I received the most heart-warming replies from the biggest, busiest artists in the world,” she said. “Most of these artists have toured here, have family here, friends here, have lived here or spent time here. Everyone has such great memories of this country and to see it in flames was breaking everyone’s hearts.”

Advertisement

Proceeds from ‘Songs For Australia’, which is out now digitally with a physical release to follow, will go to bushfire and climate change charities Firesticks, Landcare Australia, SEED, Emergency Leaders for Climate Action and Wild Ark.

Kurt Vile is set to head out on his first solo tour of the UK and Europe in six years this summer, playing London’s Islington Assembly Hall in June.