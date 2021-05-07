Listen to Kurupt FM team up with Craig David on new single ‘Summertime’

Kurupt FM have collaborated with Craig David for their new single ‘Summertime’ – you can hear the song below.

The People Just Do Nothing UK garage crew have dropped their first new official music of 2021 with the song, which features the ‘Born To Do It’ singer, songwriter and DJ on vocals.

“Craig David is a living legend and I think I speak for him when I say that we are too,” Kurupt FM’s MC Grindah said in a statement about ‘Summertime’, which was co-produced by Fred again.. and MJ Cole.

“This is the collaboration that summer 2021 needed and it was only right that we stepped up and provided the vibes. You’re welcome.”

Craig David added: “Not only are Kurupt FM living legends, but they will continue to be so for generations to come! Such great guys!

“I loved working with them and felt inspired in the studio as they really do live for Garage Music!”

While the People Just Do Nothing TV series ended after its fifth season in December 2018, a film adaptation – People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan – is set for release this year.

“Since the end of their pirate radio station, life has been quiet for the Kurupt FM boys, but everything is about to change,” a BBC synopsis for the film reads. “News reaches them that one of their songs has been used on a popular game show in Japan. They’ve made it! Their music is reaching hundreds of thousands of people!

“It’s finally time for them to enjoy the fame and fortune that they’ve always known they deserved. Chabuddy G steps excitedly back into his management role as Grindah, Beats, Steves and Decoy begin their journey to international stardom… But is Japan really ready for Kurupt FM?”