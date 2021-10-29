Listen to Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware’s disco floorfiller ‘Kiss Of Life’

Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware have shared a new collaboration, ‘Kiss Of Life’ – listen to the new track below.

The song is taken from ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition‘, a version of Kylie’s album, ‘Disco‘, released last year featuring guest appearances and additional new songs.

‘DISCO: Guest List Edition’ lands on November 12 via BMG. Alongside the new song with Ware, it includes the previously released Years & Years collaboration ‘A Second to Midnight’ as well as new song ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’ with disco legend Gloria Gaynor.

Listen to ‘Kiss Of Life’, which was written by Kylie and Ware alongside James Ford, Danny Parker and Shungudzo, below:

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, has contributed to the previously-released Studio 2054 remix of ‘Real Groove on the new record as well as its Initial Talk rework. The forthcoming ‘Guest List Edition’ also features remixes and extended mixes courtesy of Basement Jaxx, Purple Disco Machine, Syn Cole and more.

Fans can also experience last year’s ‘Infinite Disco’ livestream performance with the ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition (Deluxe Limited)’, which is a 3CD, 1 DVD, 1 Blu-ray set.

It includes a DVD and Blu-ray of the ‘Infinite Disco’ performance, which features Kylie’s hits ‘In Your Eyes’, ‘Light Years’, ‘Slow’ (a mash up of Donna Summer’s iconic ‘Love To Love You Baby’) and ‘Say Something’, performed with the House Gospel Choir. This version also includes the 16 ‘DISCO (Deluxe)’ tracks, the new collaboration tracks, plus remixes.

Further release versions of ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition’ are available to view and pre-save/pre-order here.

Meanwhile, the pop star announced recently that she’ll be moving back to her hometown of Melbourne after living and working in the UK for three decades.