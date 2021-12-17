Listen to LadBaby’s new Christmas song featuring Elton John and Ed Sheeran

LadBaby’s Christmas single featuring Elton John and Ed Sheeran is out today – listen to ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’ below.

The novelty duo – comprised of YouTuber Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne – have topped the festive charts on three consecutive years with ‘We Built This City’ (2018), ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ (2019) and ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’ (2020).

All profits from this year’s song will go towards the Trussell Trust’s mission to support those in poverty and hunger.

Speaking about the song’s new video, the husband and wife duo said: “Trying to keep this video under wraps was so hard, so when you see us bundling Ed and Elton into the studio dressed as sausage rolls, that was a genuine ploy to try and keep everything secret! We had so much fun making this video, Ed and Elton were great sports.”

“But behind the hilarity, the reason for making the track is to raise as much money as we possibly can for the Trussell Trust. Please do not assume that just because we’ve convinced some big music industry names to help sing on the track that we will hit #1 without your help.

“We need everyone to download the track and help us try and make history! We have to do whatever it takes to build a future where all of us can afford to go to sleep with a full stomach.”

Speaking about the collaboration, John said: ”LadBaby are just the nicest people in the world, and they raise so much money each and every year for The Trussell Trust. It’s really important that people download and stream this record so that people who need the support can have a meal this Christmas.”

“We’re coming together to make a difference this Christmas,” John explained, “and raise as much money as possible for people in the United Kingdom that need it most.”

Sheeran added: “I’m proud to be supporting and featuring on LadBaby’s very fun rework of Merry Christmas. All profits will be donated to The Trussell Trust which is a very wonderful and important charity, so make sure you stream it, buy it and play it on repeat”.

Emma Revie, Chief Executive Officer at the Trussell Trust said: “Everyone in the UK should be able to afford the essentials – to buy their own food and heat their homes. Yet food banks in our network continue to see more and people being pushed deeper into poverty as they face giving out 7,000 food parcels a day this December.

“This is not right. But we know if we come together to push for change, we can ensure that nobody needs to turn to charity to feed their family. That’s why we are so grateful to LadBaby for their incredible support for a fourth year running.”

Elton John joked about going head-to-head with LadBaby for Christmas Number 1 during an interview with NME in October.

“We’ve got the sausage roll man to deal with, haven’t we? We’ve got LadBaby to deal with!” he said of his and Sheeran’s plans to release a festive collaboration.

“Once we bump him off, we might have a clear path to a hit record. He seems to have the monopoly on Christmas records. And good for him!”